April 14, 2017 2:02 pm
Updated: April 14, 2017 2:40 pm

Pedestrian killed in crash at McIvor Boulevard and 52 Street S.E.

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

A pedestrian has been killed Friday morning in southeast Calgary.

Gary Bobrovitz / Global News
A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Friday morning.

Police said a call came in just after 11 a.m. but didn’t immediately have details about the pedestrian or vehicles involved. Both drivers remained at the scene.

It happened at the intersection of McIvor Boulevard and 52 Street S.E.

Police advise the public to stay away from the area during the investigation.

The traffic seen at the intersection of McIvor Blvd. and 52 St. S.E. after a pedestrian was hit Friday, April 14, 2017.

Gary Bobrovitz / Global News

