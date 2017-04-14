Pedestrian killed in crash at McIvor Boulevard and 52 Street S.E.
A A
A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Friday morning.
Police said a call came in just after 11 a.m. but didn’t immediately have details about the pedestrian or vehicles involved. Both drivers remained at the scene.
It happened at the intersection of McIvor Boulevard and 52 Street S.E.
Police advise the public to stay away from the area during the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.