April 14, 2017 1:55 pm
Updated: April 14, 2017 1:56 pm

Cracking pavement on Highway 1 a safety concern

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Cracking roadbed at TransCanada pullout near Salmon Arm

A Salmon Arm resident is raising the alarm about a safety issue with the TransCanada Highway.

Tricia Peloquin says the pavement at a pullout is cracking and falling away at the top of Kault Hill just west of the community.

“It is growing daily. Has dropped over a foot since Monday! It’s huge!” writes Peloquin in an email to Global News.

Peloquin says no-one is answering her questions about the crumbing road-bed, which she calls scary.

She says traffic cones and a bump sign are inadequate safety warnings for motorists.

