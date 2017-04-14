Cracking pavement on Highway 1 a safety concern
A Salmon Arm resident is raising the alarm about a safety issue with the TransCanada Highway.
Tricia Peloquin says the pavement at a pullout is cracking and falling away at the top of Kault Hill just west of the community.
“It is growing daily. Has dropped over a foot since Monday! It’s huge!” writes Peloquin in an email to Global News.
Peloquin says no-one is answering her questions about the crumbing road-bed, which she calls scary.
She says traffic cones and a bump sign are inadequate safety warnings for motorists.
