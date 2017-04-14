Pregnant woman reported missing in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a pregnant woman who has been reported missing.

Tamara Kayseas, 23, was last seen around 1 a.m. CT on Friday in the 1400-block of Idylwyld Drive.

Her family and police are concerned for her safety as Kayseas is 27 weeks pregnant.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali missing for 1 year

Kayseas, who is indigenous, was last known to be wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Police said her cellphone was left behind at her home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kayseas is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.