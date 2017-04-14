Crime
Man and woman, both 18, charged with 44 offences in Toronto robbery investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press

A man is charged with 32 counts, mostly weapons- and robbery-related, while a woman is facing 12 counts, mostly weapons-related.

TORONTO – Two teens are facing a long list of charges following a series of robberies in Toronto.

Police say a pizza delivery person and a taxi driver were robbed of cash at gunpoint last Saturday.

And they say another cab driver was robbed by an armed and masked assailant on Monday.

Investigators say a man and a woman – both 18-year-old Toronto residents – were arrested on Thursday by officers responding to a call about a suspicious male going through vehicles.

The man is charged with 32 counts, mostly weapons- and robbery-related, while the woman is facing 12 counts, mostly weapons-related.

