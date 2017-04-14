Manhunt ends for man accused of robbing gun shop, sending manifesto to Donald Trump

A Wisconsin man accused of stealing an arsenal of weapons from a gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has been arrested after a massive manhunt.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was taken into custody on Friday morning after being located overnight in Southwest Wisconsin, where he appeared to be camping in the rural area, the sheriff said in a statement.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was charged with armed burglary, felony theft and possession of burglary tools, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Rock County Wisconsin Circuit Court in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of nearly 25 years in prison, the complaint said.

READ MORE: Man shot, killed after attempting to rob Georgia gun store

Jakubowski is suspected of an April 4 break-in at a gun shop called Armageddon Supplies in his hometown of Janesville, about 70 miles (113 km) southwest of Milwaukee, in which 18 guns and two silencers were stolen from the store, the complaint said.

Jakubowski, who served time in prison for trying to wrestle a gun away from a police officer, wrote in a letter before the break-in that he wanted to purchase guns to protect himself and his family, the complaint said.

WATCH: Man accused of sending manifesto to Trump, stealing guns expected to be killed on live TV

But he was barred from doing so because he is a convicted felon, according to a description of the letter in the criminal complaint. The letter was found by his sister, the complaint said.

Following the break-in at the gun shop, Jakubowski’s truck was found nearby engulfed in flames, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Police believe Jakubowski torched the truck himself.

Investigators have obtained a 161-page manifesto that Jakubowski mailed to Trump. It was filled with barbs directed at officials from all levels of government, the Sheriff’s Office said.

READ MORE: Las Vegas gun store promotes ‘Pre-Hillary Sale’ for semi-automatic weapon

Investigators who analyzed the manifesto were also concerned about “anti-religious views” in the document, which Jakubowski can be seen mailing to Trump in a video posted to social media.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased its reward for information leading to the location of Jakubowski to $20,000, the agency said in a joint statement with other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

Over 150 officials from local, state and federal agencies have joined the hunt for Jakubowski, the statement said, adding that he may have tried to alter his appearance by shaving his head and facial hair.