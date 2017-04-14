Woman robbed and stabbed at Eaton Centre early Friday morning

Toronto police say that a woman is suffering from serious injuries after she was robbed and stabbed inside the Eaton Centre.

Investigators indicate it happened early Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. near the Yonge-and-Dundas exit of the mall and officers from 52 division have now taken one male suspect into custody.

Police say that the suspect could possibly be a young offender and that his involvement in the case is still not clear.

The victim was rushed to St. Mike’s hospital after she was transported from the scene by paramedics and her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone who may have happened to witness the incident is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.