3 Chilliwack dairy farm workers plead guilty to animal cruelty

Warning: graphic content below.

Three workers at Canada’s largest dairy farm have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

It comes after a hidden camera investigation three years ago, when an animal rights investigator who posed as an employee captured the shocking footage.

In June 2014, the BC SPCA received the undercover video from the non-profit group Mercy for Animals Canada that showed the employees using chains, canes, rakes, their booted feet and their fists to viciously whip, punch, kick and beat the dairy cows, including downed and trapped cows who could not escape the abuse.

The disturbing video showed cows being hit and kicked at Chilliwack Cattle Sales.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Cattle Sales facing animal cruelty charges following 2014 video of alleged abuse

Now Travis Keefer, Chris Vandyke and Jamie Visser each pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty.

Twenty charges were laid against the company and seven workers.

Chilliwack Cattle Sales has also been fined close to $350,000.