Residents gather for safety forum in Surrey after a series of shootings

Surrey residents worried about a series of shootings in their neighbourhood have turned out for a safety forum with the RCMP last night.

Dozens of people filled the recreation centre in Whalley.

Five of the sessions are being held throughout May.

As the city continues to tackle gun violence and gang crime, the forum is a place where the public can learn about local crime trends.

The RCMP will also address specific neighbourhood safety issues.

“We want to let the community know what we’re doing and how they can assist us,” said Insp. Andy LeClair with Surrey RCMP. “I mean, we can have all the tools in the world as a police agency but without the co-operation of the public, we wouldn’t get that traction.”

The meeting comes after three fatal shootings in Surrey this year.

In January, two men were shot dead within days of each other. Last month, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy parking lot.