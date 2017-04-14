COMMENTARY: The Raptors are destined for a short playoff run this year

Is it, good things happen in threes, or bad things happen in threes?

I know that three’s a crowd and that Three’s Company was a great TV show back in the day.

But after the Maple Leafs lost the opening game of their NHL playoff series in Washington Thursday night, and the Blue Jays sank to an all-time franchise worst 1-8 record following a loss to Baltimore, I’m not sure what to make of the Toronto Raptors’ chances in the NBA playoffs.

Stay with me here.

Yes, I think the Raps are going to dispatch the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round, but beyond that, I’m not sure how the Dinos will fare.

The Bucks won’t be able to handle Toronto’s scoring depth and defensive prowess.

I think the Raptors can actually sweep this series, but after that, the difficulty level is going to rise exponentially.

After TO wrestles the Bucks into submission, they’re going to have to get past the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in round 2.

I don’t like Toronto’s chances in that series.

Don’t forget, LeBron James led the Miami Heat to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, and I’m sure he is desperate to repeat the feat for his hometown team.

The Leafs lose, the Jays stink, and the Raptors… well, it’ll be fun for at least a couple of weeks.