Stabbing in East Vancouver grocery store targeted: police

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside an East Vancouver grocery store.

Authorities said the stabbing was targeted and happened just before 4 p.m. at the No Frills store located at 1460 East Hastings St. The suspect allegedly fled the store while the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the stabbing is asked to call police.