Stabbing in East Vancouver grocery store targeted: police
A A
Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside an East Vancouver grocery store.
Authorities said the stabbing was targeted and happened just before 4 p.m. at the No Frills store located at 1460 East Hastings St. The suspect allegedly fled the store while the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who might have witnessed the stabbing is asked to call police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.