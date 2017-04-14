Crime
April 14, 2017 1:17 am

Stabbing in East Vancouver grocery store targeted: police

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside an East Vancouver grocery store.

Authorities said the stabbing was targeted and happened just before 4 p.m. at the No Frills store located at 1460 East Hastings St. The suspect allegedly fled the store while the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the stabbing is asked to call police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
East Vancouver
No Frills
Stabbing
Targeted stabbing
Vancouver
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News