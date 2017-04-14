Edmonton advisory meeting for inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women is delayed

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has delayed upcoming regional advisory meetings.

The decision comes a week after families and advocacy groups said the inquiry has failed to reach out to the families of the women.

The purpose of the regional meetings was to gather advice on what issues should be covered when the inquiry starts hearings.

The inquiry issued a release late Thursday saying the message it has received is that the regional advisory meetings must be “reformulated.”

The inquiry statement says it remains committed to being responsive to what families, survivors and communities are sharing and promises the inquiry will be flexible.

New dates have not been set for regional meetings that were planned for Edmonton and Thunder Bay.

The first public hearing is set for the end of May in Whitehorse.