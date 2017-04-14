Commentary: Is pot just another cash cow for Ontario?

The federal government has made the first major change in drug laws since the days of Prohibition.

Canada will now become the first G7 country to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana nationwide.

We didn’t learn much more from the announcement yesterday than we already expected — penalties are stiff for not playing by the rules.

The real story is how each individual province will handle distribution.

Ontario already has some of the most archaic liquor laws in the country — is there any reason to think this will be any different?

I’m not sure most have a problem with that.

What I’m concerned about is Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, nosediving in the polls and desperate for cash.

Will her government use pot as merely another form of revenue generation, as they have with your hydro bill, again forgetting about Ontarians’ best interests?

I guess their track record speaks for itself.