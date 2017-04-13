Okanagan forecast

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Weather forecast update at 6pm:

A lack of organized weather systems over the Easter long weekend will keep a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast starting Friday through to next week.

An isolated shower is possible, but mostly for areas near the mountains.

Daytime high temperatures will be slightly below or near seasonal this weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: 7 to 14C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong