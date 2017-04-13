$9.3-million lottery ticket sold in Coquitlam

There’s another mega-million-dollar winner from a lottery ticket purchased in B.C.

The B.C Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold in Coquitlam had all six numbers to win the $9.3 million jackpot in last night’s Lotto 6-49 draw.

Another ticket sold in Burnaby for the same draw matched 5 winning numbers plus the bonus number drawn to win over $100,000.

The draw was held the same week that 81-one-year-old retiree Marcello Battiston of Burnaby picked up the $25.9 million he won in the March 10 Lotto Max draw with a ticket he says he bought on a whim.