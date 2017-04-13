Consumer
April 13, 2017 8:04 pm

Convicted GTA renovations scammer dodges jail

By Consumer Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: An unlicensed contractor who accepted thousands of dollars in deposits but never completed the jobs has been given probation in two of the three regions he’s been charged in. Evgeni Ostrovski still has at least two outstanding charges in the Halton region. Sean O’Shea reports.

He defrauded consumers in Toronto and Barrie and is accused of scamming others: 29-year-old Evgeni Ostrovski had a way of convincing customers to give him upfront deposits toward renovation projects.

“He was a smooth talker,” said Taisia Gerasimova, who adds she’s usually careful about choosing service providers, but Ostrovski’s demeanour made her drop her guard.

“I don’t know — it was very easy for me to part with the money,” said Gerasimova, who paid $3750 to Ostrovski for some interior renovations to her home. He took the money but didn’t do any real work.

It was a similar story for Victoria Khalil, a chartered professional accountant, who paid $1600 for some inside home repairs. She, too got nothing in return.

“I definitely think he was a professional scammer — all his moves were calculated,” Khalil told Global News during an investigation that examined Ostrovski’s marketing over several weeks in 2016.

Steven Morrison, another client of Ostrovski’s, paid more than $2500 toward the cost of a new outdoor deck.

“I got 14 [post] holes that were useless and a lot of headaches,” said Morrison, who contacted Global News after unsuccessfully trying to convince Ostrovski to issue a refund.

For weeks, police told unhappy customers the issue was a “civil matter” and declined to lay criminal charges. Eventually, in June 28, 2016, Ostrovski was arrested in Toronto and charged with fraud under $5000, forgery and uttering forged documents.

Ostrovski pleaded guilty to fraud charges in Barrie in January of this year. He was convicted, given a 12-month suspended sentence and placed on probation for a year.

The Toronto charges were resolved Tuesday when Ostrovski pleaded guilty. He was convicted and handed another 12-month suspended sentence. Again, he was placed on probation for a year.

Among the conditions of probation, Ostrovski is expected to “keep the peace and be of good behaviour.”

He’s also required to pay Gerasimova $312.50 a month in restitution.

Ostrovski also faces criminal charges in Burlington related to the cases involving Morrison and Khalil.

But so far, the Russian-born convicted scammer has escaped prison time, even though he has a previous weapons conviction.

“I think he deserves to go to jail,” Gerasimova said. “He doesn’t give a damn about being a responsible member of society.”

Asked if she’s concerned that Ostrovski will re-offend, Gerasimova didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I’m afraid he will — it’s very unfortunate.”

—With files from Alana MacLeod

