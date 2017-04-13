2 of over 100 dogs seized last month put up for adoption

What do you call two young St. Bernards with lots of energy?

Conor McGrrregor and Georges St. Bernard.

It didn’t take long for Lethbridge Animal Services to name a pair of six-month-old puppies after UFC fighters.

“When we got them, we were just thinking wrestlers (and) fighters want to spar around with each other, so (we) went with one of the fighter’s names,” said municipal enforcement officer Andrew Penton.

Georges St. Bernard is the attention seeker.

“This guy is the playful one that wants to be in your lap all the time,” Penton said

Conor McGrrregor is a bit more independent.

“He’ll come over, check up on you, make sure you’re OK, then go wonder off and go check his duties everywhere else,” Penton said.

Conor McGrrregor and Georges St. Bernard are two of the more than 100 dogs seized from a Lethbridge home last month by the Alberta SPCA.

Most of the dogs were sent to Calgary while 12 remained in Lethbridge.

Conor McGrrregor and Georges St. Bernard are the first of the 12 to be put up for adoption.

The adoption notices were posted Thursday morning and in less than two hours, 10 applications were received. Penton is anticipating many more before the April 21 deadline.

“For the larger breeds, we do ask how large is the home? How much room do you have? You don’t really want to put a St. Bernard in a little tiny apartment. Do you have any other pets? We have the local bylaw to cover, so we have that to take into consideration,” he said.

The remaining 10 dogs are Chihuahuas and will be available for adoption once cleared by staff at the shelter.