Calgary police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

A member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault and uttering threats, the CPS announced Thursday.

CPS says the 13-year member of the force was charged in relation to a 2015 incident that happened when the officer was off duty.

The officer reportedly spotted man wearing construction clothes and carrying a hard hat walking along his street, between his home and his neighbour’s, and decided to start following him in his car.

Once he caught up to the man, CPS says the officer rolled down his window and started questioning the man on why he was in the neighbourhood and in his neighbour’s yard. CPS says the officer didn’t identify himself as an off-duty member of the force.

The man on the street ignored the police officer and continued walking The officer kept following him.

The man then reportedly kicked the officer’s car. CPS says the officer responded by using his vehicle to “lightly strike the man from behind.”

The officer reportedly got out of his truck and the two men were engaged in a physical altercation that caught the attention of a neighbour, who then called 911. The officer also allegedly verbally threatened the man. Both men sustained injuries as a result of the physical fight.

The officer told the witness he was a Calgary police officer.

Douglas Sherwood, 41, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.