Park Place residents return home after 4-year Oliver condo saga

After a nearly four-year ordeal dozens of seniors at the Park Place condo complex in Oliver are finally moving home.

READ MORE: Oliver condo owners told to vacate their homes

“Here we are now at the end of the tunnel. Our home is safe, and bright and fresh once again,” said Keryn Timmerman during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

In 2013 an engineering report concluded cracks and shifting beams compromised the structural integrity of the building.

READ MORE: Engineering reports show vacated Oliver residents could have moved back home

Residents suspected the damage was caused by a minor earthquake and strata council advised condo owners to vacate for their own safety.

“They wouldn’t say it was safe and they wouldn’t say it wasn’t safe, so what do you do as a council to help people? So we made the decision to move out” said former strata council member Cynthia England.

It was financially cumbersome for some, who were forced to continue paying their mortgage, strata fees and property taxes on top of rent.

“Having to pay for a house you can’t live in is pretty tough,” said resident Bob Ellis.

READ MORE: Okanagan senior heartbroken over condo fiasco

Elaine Johansen said the stress of it all took a toll on her mother’s health; she passed at the age of 88.

“Inside it was a big blow, it was a heartbreaker,” Johansen said.

Making matters worse was the insurance company couldn’t verify the cause of the damage and denied the claim.

Residents hired Penticton-based Greyback Construction to complete the restoration of the building at a cost of $500,000.

That left every condo owner on the hook for an average of $11,000.

Despite the ordeal, many residents felt relief and optimism as they were finally able to move on and put the nightmare behind them.