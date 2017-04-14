What’s open and what’s closed in London from Good Friday to Easter Monday

As we head into the Easter long weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Transportation and road closures

LTC is operating on a holiday schedule on Friday.

Carling Street between Richmond Street and Talbot Street remains closed for a developer project.

Dundas Street between Richmond Street and Talbot Street is closed for utility work in the area.

Sterling Street between Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue is closed for sewer operations.

Government services

Most, if not all, government-related services are cancelled on Good Friday.

Monday, while not an official holiday in Ontario, is a day off for most public servants.

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. This includes Service Canada and Service Ontario outlets.

Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.

All London Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Museum London is closed on Friday.

London Children’s Museum is open on Friday.

The South London Community Pool is open all day on Friday.

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

The YMCA is open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The YMCA of London – Centre Branch is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

The Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Northeast Pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Shopping and entertainment

Banks and some grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.