What’s open and what’s closed in London from Good Friday to Easter Monday
As we head into the Easter long weekend, here’s what you need to know.
Transportation and road closures
- LTC is operating on a holiday schedule on Friday.
- Carling Street between Richmond Street and Talbot Street remains closed for a developer project.
- Dundas Street between Richmond Street and Talbot Street is closed for utility work in the area.
- Sterling Street between Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue is closed for sewer operations.
Government services
Most, if not all, government-related services are cancelled on Good Friday.
Monday, while not an official holiday in Ontario, is a day off for most public servants.
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. This includes Service Canada and Service Ontario outlets.
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.
- All London Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Monday.
- Museum London is closed on Friday.
- London Children’s Museum is open on Friday.
- The South London Community Pool is open all day on Friday.
- The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
- The YMCA is open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
- The YMCA of London – Centre Branch is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
- The Canada Games Aquatic Centre is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
- The Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
- The Northeast Pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Shopping and entertainment
Banks and some grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Valu-Mart on Wortley Road will be closed Friday and Sunday.
- Real Canadian Superstores on Oxford Street at Gammage Street, Talbot Street and Oakridge Mall are closed Friday and Sunday.
- A majority of Metro grocery stores are closed Friday and Sunday.
- LCBO locations are closed on Friday and Sunday, and some stores are closed on Monday. (Call before you go as approximately 300 stores will open with modified hours of operation on Monday.)
- Beer Store locations are open normal hours on Saturday and Monday, but are closed Friday and Sunday.
- A majority of Shoppers Drug Mart locations are closed Friday and Sunday.
- The Shoppers Drug Mart on Hamilton Road will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Dundas Street at Richmond Street, Wonderland Road, Dundas Street at First Street and Highbury are closed on Friday but will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Oxford is closed on Friday but will be open 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Victoria Street is closed on Friday and Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Ernest Avenue and on Commissioners is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Adelaide Street North is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday.
- The Rexall PharmaPlus on Hyde Park is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- The London North, London Argyle and Whiteoaks Walmarts will be closed Friday and Sunday but will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.
- The Northland Walmart will be closed Friday and Sunday but will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.
- The Fanshawe Golf Course is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
