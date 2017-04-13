John Oakley Show – Thursday April 13, 2017

We get set for the long Easter weekend and CAS believes in the Easter Bunny! Also the government tabled the bill for legalizing marijuana! Our 4:20 Panel comes together and offers mixed reviews. And as usual, topics worthy of question.

Christian couple claims CAS removed foster children because they refused to say Easter Bunny is real

Columnist Barbara Kay who has written extensively about Children’s Aid says that the child service has too much power.

READ MORE: Hamilton couple refuse to tell foster kids Easter Bunny is real, CAS shuts down home: court docs

Bill to legalize marijuana tabled by government

Oakley show brings together a special panel in studio to analyze the details of the Liberal’s marijuana bill.

Russell Barth, Canada’s angriest pothead.

Bill Bogart, Professor of Law at University of Windsor, author of “Off The Street – Legalizing Drugs”

Rosalie Wyonch – Policy Analyst at CD Howe Institute

READ MORE: Nova Scotia will be ready to start selling marijuana within federal timeline: McNeil

Topics worthy of discussion

Peter Shurman, Vince Gasparro and Karlene Nation on the panel today, taking on the stories that matter. Now you are ready for that Easter dinner discussion.