Halifax police seek information in Tyler Richards homicide as 1st anniversary approaches

Halifax Regional Police are asking people who may have information regarding the homicide of Tyler Bradley Richards to come forward as the one year anniversary approaches.

Last year, around 8 p.m. on April 17, 2016, police responded to a call at a home on Cook Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of the 29-year-old former Halifax Rainmen basketball player dead inside. The medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

Investigators say they believe that some people still have information they have not provided to the police yet that could help solve the murder.

According to a police press release, investigators “hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

The case is also part of Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program in which up to $150,000 could be awarded for information on the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers, toll free at 1-800-222-8477.