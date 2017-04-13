RCMP investigate suspicious death in Fort McMurray

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a man who police said was assaulted in Fort McMurray last week died in hospital.

At around 3:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to a report of an aggravated assault on Franklin Avenue, between Father Mercredi Street and McLeod Street.

A man suffering from serious injuries was taken to a local hospital then transported to Edmonton for additional medical treatment.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died in hospital on Wednesday.

The cause of the man’s death has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP’s General Investigation Section and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit are involved in the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.