Lethbridge County woman says rings stolen while in hospital

After being released from the hospital just over a week ago, a Lethbridge County woman is pleading for the safe return of two rings that she says were forcefully removed from her fingers as she lay on a gurney clinging to life at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

Elaine Heidt’s troubles began after she suffered a brain aneurysm at the beginning of March.

“We waited in the emergency-room waiting area for approximately an hour to an hour-and-a-half, and that’s when they let us in to see her,” Elaine’s son, Brad Heidt, said. “By the time we got in to see her, her knuckles were skinned and her rings were gone.”

Elaine’s family didn’t realize what had happened until their mother was transferred to Calgary and in stable condition.

“We didn’t know if she was thrashing around or if that’s how her knuckles got skinned, or her fingers started to swell and they had to take them off,” Brad said.

His mother was wearing a total of six rings, but only two of them were missing — her wedding ring and an anniversary ring, both appraised at $4,000 each.

That’s when Brad started asking questions.

“We checked with the security and the emergency room staff at both places, checked with ambulance crews — we got no answers,” he said.

When his mother was discharged three weeks later, the family discovered more items were missing.

“My coat has disappeared, my debit card has disappeared; I think my Costo card was in my pocket also, that’s all gone,” Elaine said. “The only thing we got back was my shoes.”

Global News spoke with Alberta Health Services, who would not comment on Heidt’s case, saying the situation is under police investigation.

Lethbridge Police Services didn’t have much more to add.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing and we’re not in a position to release any further information,” said Kristen Harding, executive officer with Lethbridge police.

She may have lost the two rings, but Elaine says she still has plenty to be thankful for, like the man who stopped to call 911 when she fell ill and alerted her husband.

“We don’t know who this guy was,” she said. “We would like him to come forward so we can thank him — he saved my life.”

As for the rings, the family just wants them returned, saying they’ve been left with more questions than answers.

“How could somebody do that to someone who’s unconscious and probably near death — go in and steal their rings?” Elaine said. “I wore those wedding rings for 31 years, and I want them back.”