Mark Donlevy, accused of sexual assault, released on bail

Mark Donlevy, the Saskatoon man accused of sexually assaulting nine women, is out on bail.

Donlevy was released on $500 bail on Thursday and is prohibited from working as a massage therapist.

Saskatoon police officials say the majority of the alleged victims reported being touched inappropriately by Donlevy after they sought treatment from him while he worked out of his home.

The alleged incidents date back to 2003 and the women were in their early 20s to early 40s.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Police say it is possible more women could come forward and ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300.

Donlevy will be back in court on April 18.