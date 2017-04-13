Halifax police ask for help finding vehicle involved in pedestrian collision

The Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after a pedestrian collision on Monday, April 10.

On the morning of April 10, a 13-year-old girl was hit by a car at the intersection of Robie Street and Lady Hammond Road. The driver stopped and asked if she was alright, but did not provide any of his information before driving away.

The girl described the car as long and silver. The driver was a white male in his late twenties or early forties, with short brown hair and tattoos on his arms. The driver was last seen turning onto Lady Hammond Road.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries, and did not need to be brought to the hospital.

The Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact (902) 490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.