New Deerfoot Trail interchange to improve access for south Calgary neighbourhoods

Alberta’s provincial government and the City of Calgary presented details of a new interchange at Deerfoot Trail and 212 Avenue S.E. Thursday.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci and Mayor Naheed Nenshi made the announcement from the city’s far south at a fire hall in Seton.

Ceci said the province wants to make sure Deerfoot Trail is able to accommodate new and growing communities in south neighbourhoods such as Seton, Cranston and the future district of Rangeview, as well as improve access to the South Health Campus.

Cranston resident Kelly MacQuarrie said residents in the community are cheering the project.

“It’s really difficult getting in and out of Cranston in your vehicle right now and the interchange will really improve our access,” she said.

The estimated cost is $39 million and will be shared equally by the government of Alberta, the city and Brookfield Residential.

“Brookfield Residential estimates this new intersection helps support the potential for more than $4 billion in economic opportunity and more than 25,000 new jobs during the development of the adjacent lands,” said a statement released Thursday.

Brookfield Residential’s commitment to the project moved the construction schedule from 2023 up to 2017. It is estimated to take two years to complete.

“As Calgary continues to grow, this interchange will keep Calgarians moving while opening up this corner of the city for development,” Nenshi said in a statement. “Our investment in this project is an important investment in the future of our city.”