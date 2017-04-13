Kyle Anderson, Andrew Sohn leaving Winnipeg Goldeyes
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Goldeyes‘ left-handed pitcher Kyle Anderson is heading to the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Anderson was claimed off waivers Thursday afternoon. He was 3-1 with one save and a 3.44 ERA last year in his third season as a Goldeye. Winnipeg inked Anderson to a new contract back in February.
The Goldeyes have also lost recently signed infielder Andrew Sohn. The 23-year-old’s contract was sold to the Chicago Cubs’ organization. Sohn was signed by Winnipeg last week.
The Goldeyes now have 26 players signed to a contract for the 2017 season. The team opens spring training on May 6.
