American Association
April 13, 2017 3:22 pm
Updated: April 13, 2017 3:25 pm

Kyle Anderson, Andrew Sohn leaving Winnipeg Goldeyes

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Anderson was placed on waivers by the Winnipeg Goldeyes following three seasons with the team.

Winnipeg Goldeyes
A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Goldeyes‘ left-handed pitcher Kyle Anderson is heading to the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Anderson was claimed off waivers Thursday afternoon. He was 3-1 with one save and a 3.44 ERA last year in his third season as a Goldeye. Winnipeg inked Anderson to a new contract back in February.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign pitcher Kyle Anderson

The Goldeyes have also lost recently signed infielder Andrew Sohn. The 23-year-old’s contract was sold to the Chicago Cubs’ organization. Sohn was signed by Winnipeg last week.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes add pitcher and infielder

The Goldeyes now have 26 players signed to a contract for the 2017 season. The team opens spring training on May 6.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
American Association
Andrew Sohn
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Anderson
Lincoln Saltdogs
Winnipeg Goldeyes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News