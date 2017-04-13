Winter storm watch for up to 50 centimetres of snow in parts of Saskatchewan

Story highlights Winter storm watch Warm Thursday Rainy Good Friday Snow expected Saturday Cooler Easter Sunday

Winter Storm Watch

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Meadow Lake, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, La Loche and Pelican Narrows areas as a major spring storm is forecast to bring up to 50 centimetres of heavy snow to central and northern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible in these areas.

A major low pressure system will develop over Montana on Thursday, and bring heavy snowfall into west-central, and northern Saskatchewan Thursday night, and Friday.

Precipitation will begin as rain over southern sections Thursday night and change to snow on Friday with very high snowfall rates leading to substantial visibility reductions in snow on Friday.

Very high snowfall rates will lead to substantial visibility reductions in snow on Friday.

The Meadow Lake region is currently forecast to lie on the rain snow boundary resulting in a high degree of uncertainty with the snowfall accumulations at this point, but total accumulations of 20 to 40 centimetres are forecast with the potential for locally 50+ centimetres.

Strong southeasterly winds of 50 gusting to 80 km/h are forecast in advance of the low on Thursday for much of southern Saskatchewan.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-5 is what it felt like this morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies.

We warmed up to double digits by late morning as easterly winds picked up to sustained speeds of 28 gusting to 40 km/h by the noon hour.

We've already made it up into double digits this morning – at 10 degrees right now in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/haeylLsMbj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 13, 2017

Winds will continue to strengthen this afternoon, up to speeds of 40 gusting to around 65 km/h at times as we warm up into the low teens for a daytime high.

Tonight

Those winds will further strengthen to gusts up to 70 km/h tonight with rain, heavy at times starting overnight as we cool back into mid-single digit temperatures.

Good Friday

Heavy rain will start off our Good Friday as that low pressure system moves in over our area with winds switching from the east around 40 gusting to 60 km/h to the southwest around 35 gusting to 55 km/h.

As those winds change direction during the day and the system slides north, the rain is expected to ease in the afternoon, which will likely help us to warm up into double digits.

Saturday

Cooler air slides in late Friday into early Saturday, with the remaining upper low pressure system expected to be just north of our area.

There is a good chance we’ll see some wrap around snow behind the system on Saturday with winds switching to the northwest around 40 gusting to 60 km/h, keeping our afternoon high around the freezing mark.

Easter Sunday

Clouds are expected to finally clear out during the day on Easter Sunday as the system pulls off after a very slight chance of early morning flurries, but we should get to see some sunshine by afternoon at the latest.

Winds will also ease, but it will be cool, feeling like minus double digits with wind chill in the morning with temperatures remaining below freezing all day, so maybe plan those egg hunts indoors this year!

Easter Monday

Easter Monday will be the nicest days of the entire weekend (if you have it off), with a sunny start to the day and clouds building in later on.

It will be another cool start to the day with wind chills in the minus teens to start, but temperatures will warm up into mid-to-high single digits by afternoon.

Work Week Outlook

Mostly cloudy skies look like they’ll stick around right into the middle of the work week with a chance of showers here and there as a few weak systems slide through.

Warmer weather will stick around for the week though with daytime highs expected to stay in high single digits or low double digits right into next weekend.

Jason Westgate took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.