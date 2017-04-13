Woman held against her will, found badly beaten in Duncan

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a Cowichan Valley woman was held against her will and badly assaulted earlier this week.

Investigators responded to a 911 call in the Herd Road area of Duncan around noon on April 11.

They located a woman with serious facial injuries. Police say she received them following an incident that spanned several days.

The suspect was taken into custody the next day and will appear in court later today.

Police are recommending numerous charges against him, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

They say the suspect and victim know each other, but the public is not at risk.

Police have been gathering evidence at the scene and are encouraging anyone who may know anything about the incident to speak with them.