Family of geese take over Marshalls storefront near Polo Park

WINNIPEG — Customers near the Polo Park area are being greeted with a honk or a hiss as a gaggle of geese have set up shop in a Marshalls parking lot.

The family of geese are guarding a nest in a .flower bed in front of the retail store on 600 Empress St.

On Thursday, the geese could be seen rubber necking at cars and beaking at the occasional customer heading into the store.

Marshalls staff even put up barricades near the front doors with sings reading, “caution, please keep you distance from geese.”

The parents are sitting on four eggs that no one is allowed to touch, according to Marshalls staff.

Goose eggs typically hatch within a month, so you still have a time to take a gander at the expecting parents.