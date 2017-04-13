15 cases confirmed in Nova Scotia’s latest measles outbreak

The number of cases of measles in Nova Scotia’s latest outbreak has ticked up to 15, with an additional case being confirmed Thursday.

In a release, Public Health said the latest case prompted notifications to go out to parents and guardians of students at Hebbville Academy on the South Shore. One other case was also identified since Public Health notified the public of 13 cases on April 4.

Dr. Ryan Sommers, the medical officer of health, said they were investigating to determine how the case is linked to the others.

“The person in this case, a student, attends Hebbville Academy and we have notified parents/guardians, students and staff at the school,” Sommers said in the release.

He said due to the large number of potential exposures in the school environment, Public Health will host a vaccination clinic for students and staff to bring their vaccination for measles up to date.

Public Health said the risk to the public remains low as most people are protected by being vaccinated. People are advised to be aware of symptoms of measles which can include fever, cough and a runny nose, red eyes, a red blotchy rash on the face that spreads down the body, sleepiness, irritability, and small white spots that may show up in the mouth and throat.

People typically recover from the viral illness within two to three weeks, but it can cause serious complications, more likely in infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Nova Scotians born after 1970 are eligible to receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine at no cost. People should check with their health-care provider to determine if they have had two doses.

The total number of measles cases in Nova Scotia sits at 22. A previous outbreak that occurred between January and February had seven cases. The latest outbreak started in March.