April 14, 2017 7:48 pm
Updated: April 14, 2017 7:55 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, April 13

By
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 13.


Canadian government announces new marijuana legislation
Jodie Emery, Princess of Pot and Former Owner of Cannabis Culture Marijuana Dispensaries, reacted as we played the live stream of the announcement during the show.

Make minimum wage in Ontario $15: labour groups
Deena Ladd, Coordinator at Worker’s Action Center, defends the case.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
