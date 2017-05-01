Nova Scotia Election: Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River candidates

Quick take: Lenore Zann is the incumbent NDP MLA for the riding. Prior to the 2009 orange sweep it was a safe Progressive Conservative seat.

Candidates

Liberal: Craig Johnson is the executive director of the Colchester East Hants Hospice Society. He was the communications co-chair for Liberal MP Bill Casey’s 2015 election campaign. He was chair of Nova Scotia Music Week in 2014 and 2016.

Progressive Conservative: Keltie Jones is the assistant dean at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill. She wants to focus on sustainable economic development in Nova Scotia. She is the first openly lesbian candidate to run for the Progressive Conservatives.

NDP: Zann was first elected in 2009. In 2016 she ran for leader of the party but lost to Gary Burrill. Prior to her election, Zann was an actor, producer, and writer in film and TV.

Riding background

History: Zann won the election with 38 per cent of the vote in 2013. Prior to her initial win in the 2009 election, the Tories had a stronghold in the area. The Liberals have won it once since 1978, and the NDP twice.

Boundaries: The riding includes the town of Truro, Millbrook First Nation, and the village of Bible Hill.

Demographics: Truro is a natural transportation hub for Nova Scotia. The riding relies on retail, manufacturing, and trade. It also hosts the Dalhousie University agricultural campus and an NSCC campus.