Nova Scotia Election: Timberlea-Prospect candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Iain Rankin is the incumbent.

Candidates

Liberal: Rankin is the incumbent MLA. He is chair of the Liberal caucus and was elected in 2013. Before he was elected, he was a business manager and held a project manager role for several industries.

Progressive Conservative: Tim Kohoot is a partner in the business development agency, Kohoot Media, and was also co-founder of a Nova Scotia Ivany Report think tank.

NDP: Linda Moxsom Skinner is director of advancement at the Atlantic School of Theology. She was also a founding member of the BLT Today Community Group, which hosts events like the Earth Day Community Cleanup. She ran in 2013, but lost to Rankin.

Riding background

History: Rankin took the seat with 52.59 per cent of the vote in 2013. Prior to Rankin, the riding was held by former NDP MLA and cabinet minister Bill Estabrooks, who announced in 2012 he would not run again. The riding was held by Estabrooks for more than a decade.

Boundaries: The riding includes the communities of Timberlea, Prospect, Lakeside, Beechville, Parkdale and Shad Bay.

Demographics: The district contains a mixture of suburban residences and expensive homes looking out onto the ocean. Many residents commute to work in Halifax. For those who don’t commute, fishing is a primary industry in the district.