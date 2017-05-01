Nova Scotia Election: Sydney-Whitney Pier candidates

Quick take: This riding will be one to watch. Derek Mombourquette is the incumbent and was elected in a byelection after the resignation of NDP MLA Gordie Gosse.

Candidates

Liberal: Mombourquette is the incumbent and was elected in a 2015 byelection. He was a backbencher in the Liberal government. Prior to his election, he was a councillor with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Progressive Conservative: Laurie MacIntosh is a community advocate and an educator with more than 30 years of working with students and teachers in the region.

NDP: Madonna Doucette is a program co-ordinator at the Ally Centre of Cape Breton. She also ran in the 2015 byelection.

Riding background

History: Mombourquette won the riding during the 2015 byelection with about 49 per cent of the vote. Prior to his election, the seat was held by NDP MLA Gordie Gosse who was the first MLA for the newly established riding. During the 2012 electoral map review, Sydney-Whitney Pier was formed from parts of Cape Breton Nova and Cape Breton South. In the past, Cape Breton Nova has been held by all three major parties, though Gosse held the seat from 2003 to 2013, while Cape Breton South was a Liberal stronghold for almost three decades.

Boundaries: The riding includes most of the city of Sydney and community of Whitney Pier. The Membertou First Nation is also part of the riding.

Demographics: Sydney is the largest urban centre of Cape Breton. The district’s main industry is the service and trade sector.