Ontario to bring Tim Hortons into select GO Transit stations

A one-year pilot project will give some GO train riders the option to pick up their daily double double inside their departure station.

Metrolinx and Larry Tanenbaum’s investment company the Kilmer Group have partnered up to bring Tim Hortons kiosks into four GO Stations before the end of the spring.

Oakville, Clarkson, Ajax and Oshawa GO stations will be the test locations in the year-long program.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca made the official announcement at the Oakville GO station on Thursday morning and says the move is part of a plan to modernize current GO infrastructure.

“Initiatives like our strategic partnership to pilot Tim Hortons Kiosks at four GO stations are an important part of an ambitious plan to transform GO transit for our commuters right across the region,” said Del Duca.

The pilot project will see a review around the spring of 2018 and Metrolinx will then decide whether the kiosks will continue at the selected GO stations and whether another roll out will happen for other GO station locations.