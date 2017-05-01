Karla MacFarlane
May 1, 2017 2:59 pm

Nova Scotia Election: Pictou West candidates

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Quick take: Pictou West will be a riding to watch. Progressive Conservative MLA Karla MacFarlane is the incumbent, but the NDP held it for a decade before she won the seat.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Ben MacLean recently served as president of the Pictou West Liberal Association and ran as a candidate in the Municipality of Pictou County during the 2016 municipal election.

Progressive Conservative: MacFarlane is a community volunteer and has been involved in the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Pictou Lobster Festival and the Ship Hector Foundation.

NDP: Shawn McNamara is a former councillor for the town of Pictou and ran for mayor in the 2016 municipal election.

Riding background

History: MacFarlane won the riding with 40.10 per cent of the vote, unseating long-time NDP MLA and cabinet minister Charlie Parker.  Prior to Parker, the riding was held primarily by the PCs.

Boundaries: The riding is made up of much of the western part of Pictou County to the River John.

Demographics: Manufacturing and pulp and paper factory are large employers in the riding. Agriculture, tourism and forestry are other major industries in the district.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Karla MacFarlane
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberals
Nova Scotia NDP
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives
Pictou West
Shawn McNamara

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News