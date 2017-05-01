Nova Scotia Election: Pictou Centre candidates

Quick take: Progressive Conservative MLA Pat Dunn is the incumbent. This is expected to be a safe seat for the Tories.

Candidates

Liberal: Jeff Davis is a journalist and entrepreneur. He worked in the Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa and has had his work published by The Canadian Press, the Globe and Mail and Postmedia. He also spent time working with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Progressive Conservative: Dunn is the incumbent MLA. He is the PC Caucus chair. Previously, he served as Minister of Health Promotion and Protection under Premier Rodney MacDonald in 2006, when he was first elected. He lost his seat to former NDP MLA and Justice Minister Ross Landry during the 2009 NDP sweep, but regained it in 2013. Prior to being elected, he was a teacher, principal and school administrator.

NDP: Henderson Paris is a long-time New Glasgow councillor. He served twice as deputy mayor for the town. He also founded the Run Against Racism.

Riding background

History: Dunn won his seat with 52.26 per cent of the vote in 2013. He held his seat until the NDP sweep saw him lose the riding in 2009. He was reelected in 2013. With the exception of 2009-13, the PCs have held the riding since 1974, including a 13-year term by former premier, John Hamm.

Boundaries: The riding is found in the centre of Pictou County and includes the communities of New Glasgow, Stellarton and Trenton.

Demographics: The national headquarters for Sobeys is located in the riding. New Glasgow is also a regional shopping and services centre for the northern part of the province.