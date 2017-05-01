Nova Scotia Election: Northside-Westmount candidates

Quick take: Progressive Conservative MLA Eddie Orrell is the incumbent for Northside-Westmount.

Candidates

Liberal: John Higgins is returning again as the Liberal candidate in Northside-Westmount. He faced off against incumbent Eddie Orrell in 2013, but lost by a slim margin of about five per cent. He is an assistant manager for Princess Credit Union in Sydney Mines.

Progressive Conservative: Eddie Orrell was first elected in a 2011 byelection. Prior to being elected, Orrell worked as a physiotherapist with the Cape Breton District Health Authority for 24 years.

NDP: Ronald Crowther is a member of CUPE Local 1183. He works in food service in the Harbourstone Enhanced Care nursing home in Sydney.

Riding background

History: Orrell won the riding in 2013 with 44 per cent of the vote. The riding was created in 2012 with part of the former riding of Cape Breton South – a Liberal stronghold since 1974 – and Cape Breton North which has alternated between the PCs and Liberals. Prior to Orrell, the seat was held by former Progressive Conservative MLA and current Cape Breton Mayor Cecil Clarke.

Boundaries: The riding includes the communities of Sydney Mines, North Sydney and Westmount.

Demographics: Marine Atlantic and manufacturing employ many people in this riding, with tourism also playing a big part of the economy. The fishing industry is also present here.