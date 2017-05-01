Nova Scotia Election: Lunenburg West candidates

Quick take: Mark Furey is the Liberal incumbent for the riding. The swing riding will be one to watch on election night.
Liberal: Furey was first elected in the 2013 Liberal landslide. He was business minister under Premier Stephen McNeil. He is also a retired RCMP officer.
Progressive Conservative: Carole Hipwell is a recently retired middle school teacher.
NDP: Lisa Norman works for the community services department in child welfare. She has volunteered with Second Story Women’s Centre and Harbour House.
History: Furey won the riding with 43.11 per cent of the vote in 2013. In the last three elections the riding has voted in a candidate from the governing party. The Liberals held the riding throughout the 1990s. It has only elected an NDP MLA once.
Boundaries: The South Shore riding includes the bustling town of Bridgewater, as well as the communities of LaHave and Hebbville.
Demographics: Industry in the riding is dominated by retail and trade. Two major employers in the riding are tire manufacturer Michelin and call centres.
