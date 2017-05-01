Nova Scotia Election: Lunenburg candidates

Quick take: Suzanne Lohnes-Croft is the Liberal incumbent in Lunenburg. The riding has elected an MLA from the winning party in the last three elections.

Candidates

Liberal: Lohnes-Croft was first elected to the legislature in 2013. She was a backbencher under the Liberal government. Prior to her election she worked at a daycare as an early childhood educator. In 2010 she won a provincial volunteer award.

Progressive Conservative: Brian Pickings is a carpenter and owns his own business. He is a member of the Freemasons.

NDP: March Breaugh is a teacher and guidance counsellor at Bayview Community elementary school in Mahone Bay. He was a member of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union executive until recently. He says he decided to enter politics in part because of the Liberal’s handling of the teachers contract, the film and TV tax credit, and seniors policies.

Riding background

History: Lohnes-Croft won the riding with 37.81 per cent of the vote in 2013. The riding has flip flopped between all three major parties in the last two decades. Prior to 2013, the riding was held by the NDP in 2009, while the PCs held the riding for four consecutive elections from 1998 to 2009

Boundaries: The South Shore riding includes the towns of Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, New Germany, Riverport, and Blockhouse.

Demographics: The riding holds many tourist attractions, such as the Bluenose II, and is teaming with visitors in the summer. Other industries include fishing and boat building.