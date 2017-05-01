Nova Scotia Election: Kings West candidates

Quick take: The incumbent is Liberal MLA Leo Glavine. It is considered a safe seat for the Grits.

Candidates

Liberal: Glavine has been in legislature since 2003. He served as the minister of health and wellness, and the minister of seniors under the Liberal government. Prior to being elected, he worked as an educator and a school administrator. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for 15 years.

Progressive Conservative: Chris Palmer has been a self-employed financial advisor since 1998. He also sings with the group Sonlight.

NDP: Cheryl Burbidge is a nurse in the Valley Regional Hospital emergency department.

Riding background

History: Glavine won the riding in 2013 with 74.31 per cent of the vote. It’s considered a Liberal stronghold having been held by Glavine since 2003. Prior to Glavine, the PCs held the riding for 25 years.

Boundaries: The communities of Greenwood, Berwick and Waterville are found in this riding, which covers much of the western half of Kings County. The largest Air Force base in Canada is found in Greenwood.

Demographics: Berwick is known as Nova Scotia’s apple capital. The riding is also home to one of the Annapolis Valley’s largest employers, Michelin Canada, in Waterville. It employs about 1,000 people.