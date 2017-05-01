Nova Scotia Election: Kings South candidates

Quick take: This will be a riding to watch. Keith Irving is the incumbent, but it has gone to all three parties in the past three elections, and prior to 2013, was held by the Progressive Conservatives for 10 years.

Candidates

Liberal: Irving was first elected in 2013. He was a backbench MLA under the Liberal government. Prior to election, he served on town councils in Wolfville and Iqaluit.

Progressive Conservative: Peter Harrison has worked in sales roles, including with Hostess Frito-Lay, Scotian Gold and JW Mason’s. In 2014, he returned to the PC Caucus and held several positions.

NDP: Stephen Schneider is a professor in the sociology and criminology department at Saint Mary’s University.

Riding background

History: Irving won the seat in 2013 with 39.16 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating former NDP MLA and cabinet minister Ramona Jennex by just over 350 votes. The riding has seen MLAs from all three parties, but prior to Irving and Jennex, the Progressive Conservatives held the seat for a decade.

Boundaries: The southern part of Kings County is included in this riding. The communities in the district include New Minas, Wolfville, Coldbrook and the Cambridge reserve.

Demographics: The riding is a retail and education centre in Nova Scotia. New Minas is the retail centre of the Annapolis Valley and Coldbrook is becoming a commercial centre. Acadia University is located in Wolfville.