Nova Scotia Election: Hants West candidates

Quick take: This riding will be one to watch. Liberal MLA Chuck Porter is the incumbent and has also been an MLA since 2006. Prior to 2016, he sat as an Independent and a PC MLA.

Candidates

Liberal: Porter is the incumbent MLA. He originally won his seat in 2006 as a member of the Progressive Conservatives and went on to keep his seat as a PC member in the 2009 and 2013 elections. He left the PCs following a dispute with the party and Leader Jamie Baillie in 2014. He sat as an Independent MLA until 2016 when he joined the Liberals. Prior to being elected, Porter was a councillor for the Town of Windsor and worked as a paramedic, and staff development supervisor for Emergency Medical Care Inc.

Progressive Conservative: Janice Munroe Dodge is a school outreach worker at West Hants Education Centre in Windsor. She also teaches piano for Moe’s Music.

NDP: Lalia Kerr is the NDP’s nominee for Hants West.

Riding background

History: Porter won the seat in 2013 as a PC with 50.75 per cent of the vote. He also won as a PC in 2009 and 2006. Prior to Porter, the riding was held by PC MLA Ronald Russell for more than two decades. The riding has primarily been a PC stronghold with a few elections being won by the Grits.

Boundaries: The riding encompasses the western part of Hants County and includes the towns of Windsor and Hantsport.

Demographics: A rural district found along the western coast of Nova Scotia. The major business of the district focuses on agriculture, the mining and export of gypsum, stone monument manufacturing, and service industries.