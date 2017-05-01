Nova Scotia Election: Glace Bay candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Geoff MacLellan is the incumbent for Glace Bay. The riding is considered a safe seat for the Liberals.

Candidates

Liberal: MacLellan has held the spot of MLA since 2010 when he won in a byelection following the abrupt resignation of Liberal MLA Dave Wilson who held the spot since 2000. MacLellan was the minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal under the Liberal government. Prior to election, MacLellan was director of business development at the Maritime Environmental Training Institute.

Progressive Conservative: John White is a teacher with the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board. He also holds the role of captain of salvage, training members at the Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department, where he is a 16 year veteran volunteer firefighter and medical first responder.

NDP: Lois MacDougall is a long-time Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) representative. She works with Mental Health and Addiction Services in Nova Scotia.

Riding background

History: MacLellan won in 2013 with 80.36 per cent of the vote, keeping the seat he won in the 2010 byelection with 54.27 per cent. The byelection took place after Dave Wilson abruptly resigned. The former MLA then found himself charged in an expense scandal that crossed party lines. The riding of Glace Bay has seen itself be passed between parties, being held by PC, NDP, Liberal and independent MLAs. However, the Liberals have held the seat since 2000. The district also used to be known as Cape Breton East until the 2003 election.

Boundaries: The riding encompasses most of the town of Glace Bay.

Demographics: Glace Bay is a former mining town, that has now become a service town with a call centre. It also is home to the Glace Bay Miners Museum.