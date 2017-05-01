Nova Scotia Election: Fairview-Clayton Park candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Patricia Arab is the incumbent. The Liberals won the riding in 2013 but the communities in the riding have voted for NDP and Liberal MLAs in the past.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Candidates

Liberal: Arab was first elected to the legislature in 2013. She was a backbencher under the Liberal government. Arab is a former high school teacher and counsellor in the South Shore Regional School Board.

Progressive Conservative: Paul Beasant is the host and producer of the weekly talk show “Late Night with Dr. Paul,” on Eastlink. He is also a business development consultant.

NDP: Joanne Hussey is a researcher in the NDP caucus office. She ran for the NDP federally in 2015, and lost to longtime Liberal MP Geoff Regan.

Riding background

History: In 2013, Arab won the riding for the Liberals with 46.4 per cent of the vote. The riding was newly created in 2012 and includes large portions of ridings that were NDP and Liberal strongholds before they were disbanded.

Boundaries: Includes the area north of Bayers Road and west of Connaught Avenue, the area south of Mount Saint Vincent University and Lacewood Drive, as well as the Washmill Lake Drive area.

Demographics: The riding covers an area that is primarily residential. It holds a diverse population and includes many newcomers to the province. New subdivisions, the Keshen Goodman Public Library and the Canada Games Centre have all been built in this district during the last decade.