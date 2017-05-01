Nova Scotia Election: Kings North candidates

Quick take: This riding could be one to watch. PC MLA John Lohr is the incumbent, but he won the seat by a very slim margin in a three-way race.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Candidates

Liberal: Geof Turner is a volunteer with the Valley Local of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers executive and served as its president in 2011.

Progressive Conservative: John Lohr is the incumbent MLA. He was first elected in 2013. He is also a farmer and agri-business entrepreneur.

NDP: Ted Champion is an educational assistant for the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board.

Riding background

History: Lohr won the riding in 2013 with 32.49 per cent in a very close race. Before Lohr won, the riding was held by the NDP following the party’s sweep in 2009. With the exception of 2009, the riding has been a PC stronghold since 1960 with one Liberal win in 1974.

Boundaries: This district encompasses the northern most part of Kings County and includes the communities of Kentville and Kingsport.

Demographics: Agriculture the major industry in the riding. Many rural communities populate the district, which also features Cape Split, the Minas Basin and Blomidon Provincial Park.