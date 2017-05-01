Nova Scotia Election: Inverness candidates

Quick take: Progressive Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster is the incumbent for Inverness. The riding is considered a safe seat for the Tories.

Candidates

Liberal: Bobby Morris is economic development officer with the Cape Breton Partnership. Previously he was an NSGEU member and worked in the Department of Internal Services before working with Natural Resources Minister Lloyd Hines.

Progressive Conservative: MacMaster is the incumbent MLA for Inverness. He first won the seat in a byelection in 2009 after former premier and PC MLA Rodney MacDonald resigned. Prior to being elected, MacMaster worked for BMO Nesbitt Burns.

NDP: Michelle Smith is a sustainable farmer and operates North Wind Farms. She ran for the NDP federally in the 2015 election, but lost to longtime Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner.

Riding background

History: MacMaster was reelected in 2013 with 49.29 per cent of the vote. Prior to MacMaster, the seat was held by former premier Rodney MacDonald. MacDonald stepped down as Tory leader after his party lost the election in 2009. Prior to MacDonald’s 10-year hold on the seat, it was held by the Liberals.

Boundaries: The district is bordered by the Canso Causeway to the south, along the western side of Cape Breton Island with Meat Cove at its northern tip. It includes the communities of Port Hood and Port Hastings, but the Town of Port Hawkesbury was lost to the creation of the riding of Cape Breton Richmond in 2012.

Demographics: The riding’s primary industries include government jobs, tourism, agriculture, service, sales and agriculture.