Nova Scotia Election: Cumberland South candidates

Quick take: Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is the incumbent. The riding is a PC stronghold.

Candidates

Liberal: Kenny John Jackson is a director at the Cumberland Business Development Association and ran a small business for several years before donating the equipment to a recreation centre. He previously ran against Baillie in 2013 and in the 2010 byelection.

Progressive Conservative: Baillie was first elected in a byelection in 2010 when former Speaker and MLA Murray Scott decided to retire from politics. Baillie was named interim leader of the PC Party in August 2010, taking over for then interim leader Karen Casey. He won the leadership in October 2010. He is a chartered accountant and prior to election, he was president of Credit Union Atlantic. He also served as chief of staff to former premier, John Hamm.

NDP: Larry Duschene is a retired teacher. He has run provincially and federally, and in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Most recently he ran for the NDP in Cumberland South in 2013. He served as leader for the P.E.I. NDP from 1991 until 1995.

Riding background

History: Baillie won the riding with 50.96 per cent of the vote in 2013. Prior to Baillie, the riding was held by Scott, who held the seat from 1998 until 2010. It has been a PC stronghold since 1998.

Boundaries: The riding includes the southern part of Cumberland County, along with the towns of Oxford, Parrsboro and Springhill.

Demographics: Tourism is growing in the riding with the Joggins Fossil Cliffs found here. The district is also known for its connection to the health care industry with several hospitals, school boards and manufacturers located in the riding.