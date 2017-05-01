Nova Scotia Election: Cumberland North candidates

Quick take: The incumbent is Liberal MLA Terry Farrell.

Candidates

Liberal: Farrell is the incumbent MLA and was first elected in 2013. He was a backbench MLA in the Liberal government and served as vice chair of the law amendments committee.

Progressive Conservative: Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin is owner of East Coast Holistic Health Ltd.

NDP: Earl Dow is the candidate for the NDP in the riding.

Riding background

History: Farrell won in 2013 with 39.74 per cent of the vote, unseating NDP MLA Brian Skabar. Prior to Skabar, the riding was held by Progressive Conservative MLA Ernest Fage, who was suspended from the party’s caucus after charges were laid against him for leaving the scene of a collision. When Fage was convicted of the charge, he was suspended permanently and sat as an Independent MLA until 2013.

Boundaries: The main population and service centre for the riding is the Town of Amherst. The riding stretches east to Malagash and includes Pugwash.

Demographics: Tourism, agriculture and maple syrup production make up the primary industries of this district.